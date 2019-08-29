Ziraat Bank reaches 101 international branches

Turkey's leading state lender Ziraat reached 101 international branches in 18 countries, it announced yesterday.

Ziraat's subsidiary bank in Kazakhstan, Ziraat International, has opened its sixth branch in the country and the second branch in the southeastern Almaty city, according to a written statement.

It has subsidiary banks also in Germany, Montenegro, Bosnia Herzegovina, Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, the statement read.

The bank contributes to economic relations between Turkey and foreign countries where the bank is active.