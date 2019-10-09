Finance summit to kick off in Istanbul today

The 10th Istanbul Finance Summit (IFS'19), under the theme "Financial Metamorphosis and Back to the Future," will kick off today.

Within the scope of the two-day summit, 19 sessions will be organized on several issues, ranging from financial technologies (fintech), electronic trade and defense industries.

In the event, numerous speeches will be given by officials, economists, businesspeople, bankers and academics – such as Simone Kaslowski, the head of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD); Tevfik Altınok, the former undersecretary of the state treasury and foreign trade; Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, the chairman of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB); Temel Kotil, the CEO of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI); and Ethem Sancak, the president of BMC.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez and Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank are also expected to attend the event and deliver keynote speeches.

Last year, the summit hosted nearly 800 participants and 41 speakers from 23 countries. The event will be hosted by Swissotel the Bosphorus in Istanbul's Beşiktaş district.