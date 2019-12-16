Turkey's Borsa Istanbul tops 111,000 points at close, market value at $130B

Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the day at 111,125.51 points on Monday, up 0.59% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the week at 110,673.98 points. As of the daily close, it earned 648.92 points from Friday's close of 110,476.59 points.

During Monday's trading, the index hovered between 110,234.45 points and 111,443.40 points.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around TL 757.5 billion ($131.2 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of TL 9.65 billion ($1.65 billion).

On the first transaction day of the week, 58 stocks on the index rose, 35 were down, and seven were flat compared to Friday.

The highest trading volumes were posted by national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, iron and steel company Kardemir and defense giant ASELSAN.

Insurance company Güneş Sigorta was the best performer, with its shares up 19.70%, while fertilizer provider Gübretaş dropped the most, down 2.45%.

The price of one ounce of gold was around $1,475.00 by market close, up from $1,464.75 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $65.50 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Monday.