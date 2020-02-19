Turkey's central bank delivers 6th consecutive rate cut

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) decided to lower its benchmark one-week repo interest rate by 50 basis points to 10.75%, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced Wednesday.

The decision marks a sixth consecutive cut in an aggressive easing cycle aimed at boosting economic growth.

"Recent data indicate that recovery in economic activity continues. Sectoral diffusion of economic activity continues to improve," the MPC said in a statement.

The regulator also noted that "despite signs of recovery, investment and employment remain weak."

The Turkish economy's recovery is expected to be sustained with the help of the ongoing disinflation process and improvement in financial conditions amid net exports' declining contribution to economic growth, the statement said.

"Weakness in global economic activity and low levels of global inflation strengthen expectations regarding the continuation of expansionary monetary policies in advanced economies. On the other hand, recently elevated uncertainties regarding global economic outlook lead to volatility in the demand for emerging market assets and the risk appetite," the regulator said.

The MPC "decided to make a more measured cut in the policy rate," citing the country's inflation outlook.

"At this point, the current monetary policy stance remains consistent with the projected disinflation path," it added.

The bank said it will continue to track the impacts of geopolitical developments and the deadly coronavirus outbreak on capital flows, international trade and commodity prices.

The bank began aggressively lowering rates in July 2019 after having raised the key rate to 24% in September 2018 in the face of rising inflation. The bank cut its key interest rate to 11.25% last month on the back of the stabilizing Turkish lira and a drop in inflation.