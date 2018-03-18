Amazon CEO Bezos eats iguana at award dinner in New York

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos ate roasted iguana at a dinner he attended following an award ceremony in New York last Saturday, reports said.

According to reports, Bezos accepted the Buzz Aldrin Space Exploration Award, attended by prominent entrepreneurs.

The dinner featured a number of bizarre appetizers, including roasted iguana, python, tarantula and cockroaches.

Bezos reportedly noted that he wants to make space travel as dynamic as the internet. "The price of admission to space is very high," Bezos was quoted as saying. He continued by noting that he is currently in the process of converting his Amazon lottery winnings "into a much lower price of admission" to allow more people to go explore the solar system.

The dinner event had previously served such rare and exotic animals and currently aims to serve invasive species to raise awareness about animals threatened by the former.

Found in central and South America, green iguanas have become problematic in Puerto Rico and southern Florida, as they sometimes carry salmonella and threaten sidewalks, sea wells and foundations by digging deep nesting burrows.