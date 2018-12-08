Le Petit Chef arrives in Istanbul

New restaurants opening every day in Istanbul offer unique experiences and tastes to guests. The most recently opened and the most interesting of them all is the concept Le Petit Chef brought to Turkey by Okan Bayülgen and Selin Atasoy. The experience at the Dada Salon Art Gallery in the Fairmont Quasar Hotel building in Mecidiyeköy is simply unique. Before I tell you about this original experience, I would like to tell you about Dada Salon.

The venue founded by the famous showman Okan Bayülgen consists of two parts. The first part is an area where theater plays are performed. The stage is set in the middle of the tables of the audience. During the performance food is served, and actors perform among the audience. At the end of the play, there is a live music performance.





The decoration is simply amazing. The huge library, ancient bars and paintings placed within this retro-style venue, prove to be a marvel of design. There is a party area on the lower floor of this main section. You can host your guests around a bar designed in the form of a carousel. This area, which can be rented for corporate events, is also quite stylish.

In the other section of Dada Salon, which is called Art Gallery, works of the successful contemporary artists are on display.

The Le Petit Chef experience is offered to all guests at a single table for just 20 people. A unique experience awaits you; designed by two members of the Skullmapping team, Filip Sterckx and Antoon Verbeeck, the pioneers of the Projection Mapping technique. The concept was previously shown in London, Berlin, Dubai, Toronto, Baden, Geneva, Cologne, Stockholm, Cairo and Nashville. From the projection devices installed on the ceiling, Le Petit Chef's journey follows the footsteps of Marco Polo projected on your table. Along the Silk Road, you start an amazing and spectacular two-hour journey from France to Arabia, from India to the Himalayas, and then to China. Le Petit Chef wanders through different regions, walks, runs and talks between plates. Different tastes from each country you travel to come to your table simultaneously. Tastes from rather stylish and authentic presentations are as creative as the show itself. The materials used in the presentation are amazing. In general, the food is poor in dining events with performances. However, here the food is great. Of course, the Istanbul Fairmont Quasar Hotel's award-winning chefs with international experience have a share in this wonderful taste adventure.

And the dishes... The six-plate degustation menu, prepared with precision, is simply delicious! The chicken tikka masala that comes to your table in an authentic box as Le Petit Chef wanders around the spicy bazaar in India is wonderful. As our little chef is flying through the snowy mountains of the Himalayas, tasting the sorbet, which is served in ice, really matches the story perfectly. Meanwhile, the stories and his jokes are just as fun, while Le Petit Chef goes on his world tour. The music that accompanies the stories really takes you to those regions. You can reserve a table for 20 people or you can book a single spot. If you go alone or with a friend, meeting other people at the table can be a pleasant experience. Since a small number of people are sitting and having fun at a single table, everyone mingles with each other. This unique experience is only available on certain days of the week: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights at 8 pm. On Sundays, little guests aged 4 and up can also attend the presentation that starts at 1 pm. It is a unique opportunity for children to get to know different cultures and develop their geographical awareness. I suggest you experience it at the first opportunity. I congratulate Okan Bayülgen and Selin Atasoy for bringing such an enjoyable experience to Istanbul.