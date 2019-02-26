Hollywood stars enjoy Ottoman-Turkish dishes at the Oscars afterparty

Turkish chef Yiğit Mirzaoğlu worked with the world-renowned chef Wolfgang Puck at the 91st Academy Awards to serve an exclusive menu including Ottoman and Turkish-inspired dishes.

For the past 25 years, Puck has been the name behind the exclusive menu served at the Governors Ball, a post-Oscars party attended by around 1,500 Hollywood elite.

The 69-year-old chef worked with 300 other chefs to serve at least 30 types of different dishes, including Ottoman delicacies.

Working with Puck for the past three years, Mirzaoğlu created an Ottoman-inspired menu with Gaziantep cuisine's popular Ali Nazik dish with smoked and pureed eggplants with sautéed lamb pieces, Aegean-style marinated sea bass and glasswort, and Ottoman-style pomegranate sherbet and kadayıf —which is a shredded pastry with thick syrup served with pistachios or walnuts- served with mastic flavored pudding as dessert.

Puck told a Turkish news outlet that he is planning to visit Turkey's Gaziantep province in the near future to learn how to make baklava, which he said may be included on the menu for the 92nd Academy Awards next year.