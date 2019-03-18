Master of Cake Festival to gather pastry world in Samsun

The third edition of the Master Of Cake Festival, hosting sector professionals along with entrepreneurial housewives from home and abroad, will be held April 27-28 in Samsun province.

The founder and general coordinator of the Master of Cake Festival, Zümra Uludoğan, said that over 500 Turkish and foreign pastry chefs will attend the festival this year.

Noting that world-famous pastry chefs will take part in the festival, Uludoğan said that the festival was held in Istanbul and Ankara previously.

"More than 250 cakes will compete in the festival. There will be more than 60 competitors and over 100 participants from abroad. In the competition, an artistically beautiful cake will be chosen, while Milos and Pulina Lachkovicova from Slovenia, Nebojsa Mitrovic from Sweden, Danijela Pantaci from Serbia, Dada Marcic from Croatia will be on the jury along with Bayram Özrek, one of the founders of the Cooks and Chefs Federation of Turkey, and Zihni Türksel, Tuğba Geçkil and Havva Bayar from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)," she added.

In the competition, Austrian sculptor Heinrich Krippel's chocolate cake of the bronze Atatürk memorial, the symbol of Samsun, will be exhibited. Also, a 2-meter-long cake will be prepared for Amazon warriors.