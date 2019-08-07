Traveling Turkish Coffee House to tour US

Turkish coffee, which has a unique scent, aroma and way of brewing, has been one item that defines the Turkish people and Turkey. In order to promote this unique coffee around the world, a new project has been rolling out. The Traveling Turkish Coffee House is set to take off for a world tour to bring coffee and art lovers from around the world together.

The Traveling Turkish Coffee House will set off its journey from New York on September 7 aiming to make people familiar with how Turkish coffee is brewed and made. The project also plans to introduce classical and traditional Turkish art to art lovers and host seminars and workshops.

Project director Gizem Şalcıgil White said 400 million cups of coffee are consumed every day in the U.S. but Turkish coffee is not known in the country.

"We want to change that and make people taste the exquisite flavor of Turkish coffee. For that we are taking our first tour across the U.S.," said White. "Today, the road to people's hearts goes through coffee. Our primary aim is to introduce our rich coffee culture to the world and make Turkish coffee a global brand for Turkey. The Traveling Turkish Coffee House will tour New York, Washington, Virginia and neighboring states. Award-winning author and gastronomy expert Cenk Girginol and associate professor Göknur Akçadağ of Nişantaşı University's Department of History will give panel sessions on Turkish coffee and its history as a part of the project.