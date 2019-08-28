Conference to discuss nutritional value of yogurt

A conference on yogurt, one of the most important and healthy food products in the world, will take place in Turkey. To be held by the Gastronomy Tourism Association on Oct. 1-3, 2019 at the Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar Congress Center, the event will offer rich and informative content.

The yogurt conference, which was first planned by the Gastronomy Tourism Association in our country, aims to discuss the topic of yogurt in the world with participants from at least 10 countries.

The conference will address interesting topics, such as industrial yogurt, homemade yogurt, Turkish dishes eaten with yogurt, the effects of yogurt on our health and whether there is a "Greek" yogurt. Financed by major sponsors, it will be attended by academics from 12 countries.

World-renowned, Michelin-starred chef Michael Rimenschneider will offer yogurt recipe demonstrations during the event, which will also host interesting workshops. Major organizations such as Turkish Airlines (THY), the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TÜRSAB) and ASÜT will also contribute to the event.