World-renowned chocolatiers come to Istanbul

Making chocolate is an art and chefs who have mastered this art are coming to Istanbul to display their talents.

The CNR Food Istanbul event opens its doors to visitors with a sweet tooth at Istanbul's CNR Expo today.

The event will bring together chefs from all over the world. They will build chocolate towers and eatable sculptures from sugar paste for visitors to see and taste.

As a part of the event, Anatolian cuisine will also be in the spotlight, as chefs will prepare the outstanding delights unique to the seven regions of Turkey.

Throughout the event, visitors will have a chance to try local food and learn the tricks of mastering the culinary arts of Anatolia at workshops.

The Cooks and Chefs Federation of Turkey will also make an appearance at the event. Award-winning Turkish chefs will make sculptures from the sugar pastes.

The event will feature shows, workshops on different subjects concerning cooking, pastry and chocolate making as well as tasting stalls. The edible sculptures will also be displayed for the visitors. Both children and adults will get a chance to attend sugar-sculpting workshops that will take place every day between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.