Kars hosts regional cheese meeting

The Kars Governorate, the Kars Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Serhat Development Agency (SERKA) will jointly organize "Kars Regional Cheese Meeting" between Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

The event will feature all the different kinds of cheese produced all over Turkey. The regional cheese meeting looks to raise awareness on cheese production, sales, brand creation and marketing.

The two-day event will address several topics, including regional cheesemaking across the world and Turkey, geographical indications and social, cultural and economic foundations of regional cheese making. The organizers are looking to turn the event into a tradition. It will also feature folk dance performances and tasting competitions.