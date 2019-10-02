Caffeine overdose: World celebrates Int'l Coffee Day

Are you one of those people who cannot wake up without a cup of coffee in the morning? Well, happy International Coffee Day!

Coffee lovers around the world celebrated yesterday International Coffee Day, along with the millions of farmers, roasters, baristas, coffee shop owners and coffee enthusiasts, who work hard to create and serve the beverage we all love.

In the last couple of years, we have seen a global increase in coffee consumption. An estimated 3 billion cups of coffee are served every day around the world and people show no intention to slow down any time soon.

Coffee, however, has a special place in Turkish culture and lifestyle. Apart from the popular filter coffee or latte or any other popular coffee choices, most people here enjoy their day with a cup of Turkish coffee, which is made from finely ground coffee beans. The brewing technique which has remained the same for centuries is also unique as the coffee grounds left in the cup. Thanks to its unique taste and traditional presentation, Turkish coffee became part of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2013.

According to the International Coffee Organization's (ICO) World Coffee Consumption Report 2018, the last five years have seen a 13.2% increase in coffee consumption in Turkey, reaching 93,900 tons. Considering Turkish people's love for coffee, almost 100 tons of consumption is not that much.