Love to drink tea? Scientists say you are on the right track

It is impossible to think of Turkey without a delicious (tulip-shaped) glass of tea. Turkish people love their tea and, in fact, they are one of the top three consumers in the world. A glass of black tea is sometimes the best companion of a rich Turkish breakfast or the first thing that comes to your mind after a hard day's work.



Although there are numerous tea types, including herbal teas, white tea, green tea and so on, black tea is consumed more widely not only in Turkey but also around the world. So if you are a black tea addict, we have some good news! Scientists have discovered the benefits of black tea and it might just be healthier than you think.



Here are seven benefits of drinking two glasses of black tea a day:

The polyphenols and catechins in black tea are believed to prevent some cancer types.

Polyphenols in black tea also prevent DNA damage.

The risk of having a stroke is 21% less in people who drink up to four glasses of black tea a day than those who do not drink at all.

Black tea has also been proven to stop fat accumulation around the waist up to an extent. It is also a healthy drink option if you are on a diet.

Drinking two glasses of black tea a day has also been proven to reduce levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, in our blood.

By drinking two glasses of black tea flavored with a slice of lemon, you can have an antioxidant boost.

Phytochemicals in black tea also strengthen bones and increase bone density.