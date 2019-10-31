Turkey's Afyonkarahisar enters UNESCO list with renowned cuisine

The western province of Afyonkarahisar has become the latest Turkish city to join UNESCO's Creative Cities Network.



Thanks to its world-famous cuisine, Afyonkarahisar followed the footsteps of the southern provinces of Gaziantep and Hatay.

The inclusion comes after some serious efforts from a 24-member team, including representatives from the governor's office, municipality, a development agency and nongovernmental organizations.

Afyonkarahisar's delicacies, including Turkish delight, sujuk, poppy, keşkek, a dish made with wheat, beef and butter and potato bread are close to gaining brand status.

Ali Gümüşhan, manager of a hotel group in Afyonkarahisar, said the process to enter the list started a year ago. "Now, our city Afyonkarahisar is on the wat to become a brand city," Gümüşhan said.

Governor Mustafa Tutulmaz also highlighted the city's fame for its hot springs.

About the inclusion in the list, Tutulmaz said, "These things are important for us because our cities need to become a brand."