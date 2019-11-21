Renowned chefs, foodies to take the stage at GastroAntalya

Organized for the first time this year in the southern province of Antalya, GastroAntalya has kicked off and is scheduled to continue until Nov. 24.



Aiming to be one of the biggest gastronomy events in Turkey, GastroAntalya welcomes 800 chefs from 36 countries around the world who will introduce their own cuisine to visitors while showing off their skills at various competitions held as part of the festival. The event will also feature workshops, exhibitions and live shows.



The honor of "guest country" for the first GastroAntalya festival goes to the Russian Federation. The festival's theme this year will be "Citrus," a type of fruit that is abundant in warm Antalya and the southern Anatolia region. Expert foodies and chefs will talk about the ins and outs of citrus growing, as well as the importance it has in Turkish cuisine. Famous chefs will also share recipes featuring citrus fruits such as the finike sweet orange, lemons etc.



Hazer Amani, Rafet İnce, Agnes Caso, Eyüp Kemal Sevinç, Dina Nikalaou, Stefano Marzetti, Ahmet Güzelyağdöken, Sırma Güven, Ebru Erke and many other renowned chefs in the world of gastronomy will share their experiences with the visitors.