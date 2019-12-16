SALT Beyoğlu to host zero-waste cooking workshop in Istanbul

Ever wanted to know how to make the most out of your leftovers and minimize food scraps from cooking?

Well, a zero-waste cooking workshop set to be held at Istanbul's SALT Beyoğlu intends to show you how to avoid food waste and teach you how to use food so that as little as possible is wasted.

The EK BİÇ YE İÇ (sow reap eat drink) initiative will be sharing its experiences in creating a sustainable and zero-waste kitchen with the public on Tuesday.

Participants will learn how to make croutons out of stale bread, melba toast and bread crumbs as well as how to make soups and fritters (mücver) out of vegetable scraps.

The workshop also intends to inform participants about waste prevention methods and recycling solutions in the kitchen, in addition to the importance of composting and making conscious choices about waste management.

The four-hour workshop, which will be held in Turkish, will be free of charge but have a limited quota of 30 people. There are no registration lists or forms to fill to join in but participants are expected to be standing ready in SALT Beyoğlu's Mutfak (Kitchen) before 3 p.m., the scheduled starting time.