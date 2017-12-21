Legendary coach Fatih Terim back in Galatasaray

Legendary coach of Istanbul heavyweights Galatasaray, Fatih Terim is back to manage the Lions, the club said in a statement late Thursday.

Terim, who in 2000 led the Yellow-Reds to a first-ever UEFA Cup victory in Turkish history, also tweeted that he is back.

"Where were we?" he said in the tweet, also mentioning the club's official account.

Under Terim, Galatasaray had four consecutive championships in the Turkish Super League between 1996 and 2000. The Lions crowned the four victories with two European cups, the UEFA Cup in 2000 and the UEFA Super Cup in 2001, this time under Mircea Lucescu.