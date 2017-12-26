The Quaresma problem

Beşiktaş lost against another tough but limited side, Sivasspor, in the last game of the first half and finished this year six points behind league leaders Başakşehirspor. The team has lost only three games so far in the Super League, but they also could not beat their opponents six times and got only one point, mostly against relatively weak Anatolian sides. As I have written in this column many times, the reason why Beşiktaş fails to play as good as they play in Champions League is that they do not have a well-organized offensive plan. It is easy to find time and space relying on counter-attacking and individual performances when the opponent is willing to play, but the real offensive talent is to open a defensive side that is strictly closed.

Interestingly, Beşiktaş winger Ryan Babel, who uses social media often, had another explanation for this issue. He wrote on twitter after Beşiktaş's frustrating draw against Yeni Malatyaspor: "A game like yesterday (Yeni Malatyaspor) is very different from a Champions League game of course because most teams the Turkish League are sitting back with 11-man in front of their goal and waiting on our mistakes to counter…" Babel later added that this is of course not an excuse, but I call this explanation interesting because it is very counter-intuitive although it is very popular.

When an opponent parks the bus in front of their goal, it means that they leave all the time and space for you to play and shape the game. You can do literally whatever you want, and theoretically it should be easier for a team to find opportunities since they have all the resources, and the game revolves around the opponent's goal. Nevertheless, we all know that this is not the case because except for teams like Manchester City, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, very few teams are able to organize attacks so well that they can open almost all defenses. The issue is Mourinho's notorious philosophy, "He who has the ball has fear." It directly leads coaches to leave the initiative and rely on individual talents in chaos.

The agent of chaos in Beşiktaş is Ricardo Quaresma, an anarchist soul who refuses to obey any type of organized strategy or collective action. In a sense, we all love his adolescent rebellion, but as Sabah columnist Erman Toroğlu puts it perfectly, he is also a virus in the system. I do not mean to derive any political conclusions from this point, but it is obvious that Quaresma and his crosses are the main offensive plan for Beşiktaş, and it is also obvious that this strategy fails to operate against strictly defensive teams.

So, the problem is not the lack of more talented players or the toughness of the Anatolian sides, but coach Şenol Güneş's inability to cut Quaresma from the team and create a game that does not depend on chaos. Although in a much different way, this argument also applies to Beşiktaş's chances against Bayern Munich in February. They may not be implementing a strict defense, but they can destroy Beşiktaş if there is no real organization to resist.