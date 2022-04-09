Daily Sabah logo

Rich's wealth tires poor's jaw: Forbes lists 2022's billionaires

by Agencies Apr 09, 2022 2:53 pm +03 +03:00

Steven Spielberg

Legendary Hollywood cinema director, Steven Spielberg, ranks 801 on the list with a fortune of $3.7 billion, San Francisco, U.S., Oct. 5, 2015.

(Shutterstock Photo)

Jay-Z

American rapper Jay-Z ranks 2,076 with a fortune of $1.4 billion. His music platform TIDAL and the liquor brand Armand de Brignac are just a few of the sources of the singer's fortune, Las Vegas, U.S., Sept. 23, 2011.

(Shutterstock Photo)

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, who made her fortune with her own beauty brand as well as her underwear brand Skims, ranks 1,645th richest with $1.8 billion, Santa Monica, U.S., June 16, 2018.

(Shutterstock Photo)

Rihanna

In 2021, Forbes magazine announced that the famous singer Rihanna had entered the billionaires' club with a fortune of $1.7 billion. The Barbadian singer took her place on the list for the first time with her Fenty Beauty and clothing brand SavageXFenty. She ranks 1,729 on the list, Los Angeles, U.S., Feb 10, 2013.

(Shutterstock Photo)

George Lucas

George Lucas, the director of the science fiction series "Star Wars" and owner of the Lucas Film production company, is in 418th place with $6.1 billion, Cannes, France, May 18, 2008.

(Shutterstock Photo)

Ye – Kanye West

Famous rap singer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, owner of the clothing brand Yeezy, ranks 1,513th on the list with $2 billion, Gothenburg, Sweden, Aug. 13, 2011.

(Shutterstock Photo)

Oprah Winfrey

American talk show host, television producer, actress, author and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey ranks 1,196th richest with a fortune of $2.6 billion, New Haven, U.S., Dec. 9, 2007.

(Shutterstock Photo)

