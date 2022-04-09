Rich's wealth tires poor's jaw: Forbes lists 2022's billionaires

Rihanna

In 2021, Forbes magazine announced that the famous singer Rihanna had entered the billionaires' club with a fortune of $1.7 billion. The Barbadian singer took her place on the list for the first time with her Fenty Beauty and clothing brand SavageXFenty. She ranks 1,729 on the list, Los Angeles, U.S., Feb 10, 2013.

(Shutterstock Photo)