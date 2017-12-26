Turkey’s Euro champions amputee football team aims to bring World Cup from Mexico

Turkey's amputee football team are looking forward to claim the World Cup title scheduled to be held next year.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Osman Çakmak, captain of the Turkish team, said the team have raised the bar after claiming the European Amputee Football Federation (EAFF) championship.

"It is our duty to win the World Cup [which is set to take place] in Mexico next year," the skipper said.

Çakmak, who lost his left leg below the knee after hitting a mine laid down by PKK terrorists during road checks while serving as a commando in eastern Şırnak province in 1997, started playing for the national team in 2012 after a long recovery process.

The team were recently crowned champions in the European Amputee Football Federation (EAFF) European Championship with a 2-1 victory against England Oct. 9.

The performance of Turkey's triumphant amputee footballers was hailed as "incredible" by the UEFA following the final match.

Turkey ranked second at the EAFF European Championship in 2004 and 2008, and third at the World Championship in 2007.