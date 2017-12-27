   
Liverpool sign Van Dijk from Southampton in world record deal

This file photo taken on Nov. 18, 2017 shows Southampton's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield in Liverpool, the U.K. (AFP Photo)
Liverpool signed Southampton's Virgil van Dijk for a reported 75 million pounds ($100 million) in a deal that will make him the world's most expensive defender.

"Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk," a statement on the club's website said.

"The Reds have agreed a deal with the south coast club, and the player himself, that will see the 26-year-old defender move to Anfield when the transfer window re-opens on January 1, 2018," Liverpool said in a statement.

"The Netherlands international will be assigned squad number four, upon his arrival at Liverpool."

Southampton, meanwhile, also said they "agreed new world-record transfer fee" for a defender for Van Dijk.

The previous world record transfer for a defender was the 54 million pounds Manchester City spent on England right-back Kyle Walker in the close-season.

Van Dijk was expected to join the Merseyside club at the start of the season after he had handed in a transfer request to Southampton.

But the move fell through when Liverpool were forced to make a public apology after being accused of making an illegal approach for the player.

