Beşiktaş coach Şenol Güneş looked on with emotional regard as superstar Cenk Tosun, whose transfer to England's Everton has been agreed upon, left the field for the Premier League on Thursday.

Tosun, who has agreed to Premier League club's whopping 25 million-pound offer, did not leave the field without scoring a last goal for the Black Eagles who were playing against Osmanlıspor.

The prominent forward scored the third goal for Beşiktaş. The match ended with a decisive win in favor of Istanbul heavyweights 4-1.

The 26-year-old Tosun has been a goal-scoring sensation for Beşiktaş since his 2014 move from Gaziantepspor, netting 50 goals in three seasons before the start of the current campaign. The Turkish international, who has notched eight goals in 24 games for his country, has struck home 13 goals in 23 games in all competitions this season, becoming one of the most in-demand forwards in Europe.

Tosun enjoyed a breakout campaign at the Vodafone Stadium last season, racking up 27 goals in all competitions, including 20 goals and 5 assists in 29 league starts. He has also notched eight goals in 24 appearances for Turkey. The versatile Eintracht Frankfurt youth product can play either as the focal point of his side's attack or on either wing. He has been linked with moves to a number of Premier League sides over the recent months. Newcastle United, Everton, Tottenham and Crystal Palace have all reportedly informed Beşiktaş of their interest. Reports earlier in the week claimed that Crystal Palace had lodged a 14-million-euro offer for Tosun, though such claims were thrown into doubt following comments from the Eagles boss Roy Hodgson.