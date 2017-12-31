Beşiktaş striker Tosun in London amid reports of Everton deal

Beşiktaş footballer Cenk Tosun posted a photo of himself from London Sunday amid reports that English Premier League side Everton made a 20-million-euro offer to sign the Turkish striker.

In the caption of an image posted on his Instagram account, Tosun wished everyone a happy new year.





The 26-year-old bid an emotional farewell to Black Eagles' supporters on Thursday evening in his final appearance for Beşiktaş.

Everton Director of Football Steve Walsh met Beşiktaş board member Ahmet Nur Çebi at an Istanbul restaurant in recent days and negotiated for Tosun's transfer for about three hours, Turkish media reported.

According to the reports, Everton initially offered 20 million euros for Tosun but Çebi told Welsh that the Beşiktaş board set the price at 27 million euros.

The representatives of the two clubs were expected to meet again to seal the deal at 25 million euros.



According to sports media, Tosun is interested in the move to England. If all goes to plan and they can strike an agreement over a fee with Beşiktaş, he will join the Toffees in January.

The 26-year-old has been a goal-scoring sensation for Beşiktaş since his 2014-move from Gaziantepspor, netting 50 goals in three seasons before the start of the current campaign.



The Turkish international, who has notched eight goals in 24 games for his country, has struck home 13 goals in 23 games in all competitions this season, becoming one of the most in-demand forwards in Europe.

Tosun could provide a major boost to Everton's striking options; though whether Beşiktaş would accept just shy of 18 million euros remains to be seen as January approaches. He enjoyed a breakout campaign at the Vodafone Stadium last season, racking up 27 goals in all competitions, including 20 goals and 5 assists in 29 league starts. He has also notched eight goals in 24 appearances for Turkey.

The versatile Eintracht Frankfurt youth product can play either as the focal point of his side's attack or on either wing.



He has been linked with moves to a number of Premier League sides over the recent months. Newcastle United, Everton, Tottenham and Crystal Palace have all reportedly informed Beşiktaş of their interest.

Reports earlier in the week claimed that Crystal Palace had lodged a 14-million-euro offer for Tosun, though such claims were thrown into doubt following comments from the Eagles boss Roy Hodgson. How Beşiktaş will respond to such offers remains to be seen.