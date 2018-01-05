Egypt forward Salah named African Footballer of the Year

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah was named African Footballer of the Year for 2017 on Thursday, finishing ahead of his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane of Senegal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Salah, 25, helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final and qualify for this year's World Cup.

He also made an African record move to Liverpool and scored 23 goals in all competitions for the Premier League club in 2017.

Salah is the second Egyptian to win the award after Mahmoud Al Khatib in 1983.