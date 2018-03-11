Arda Turan ties the knot with long-term girlfriend Doğan in private ceremony

Turkish international midfielder and Başakşehir's new signing Arda Turan tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Aslıhan Doğan on Sunday in a quiet wedding ceremony in Istanbul.

The pair were married in a private wedding ceremony at the Çubuklu Vadi compound in Istanbul's Beykoz district.

The ceremony was also attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan, the sources said.

In January, Istanbul's fast-rising Başakşehir signed midfielder Arda Turan on a two-and-a-half season loan deal from Barcelona.

The 30-year-old joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid for 34 million euros plus add-ons in July 2015, winning six trophies but only making 55 appearances and scoring 15 goals at the Camp Nou.

Turan has two years left on his Barca contract but will see it out in Istanbul. However, Barcelona can still sell the player during that period if they accept an offer for him.