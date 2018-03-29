Cüneyt Çakır listed for World Cup in Russia as no English refs get selected

Renowned Turkish football referee Cüneyt Çakır will officiate matches at the upcoming 2018 World Cup in Russia.

FIFA published Thursday a list of 36 referees and 63 assistant referees, representing 46 different countries, chosen for the tournament on its website.

Çakır along with two Turkish assistant referees, Bahattin Duran and Tarık Ongun, made it onto the list of officials selected by the FIFA Referees Committee.

The highlight of Çakır's career was his appointment to the 2015 UEFA Champions League final between Juventus and Barcelona in Berlin.

This summer's World Cup will also feature no English referees for the first time in post-war history, nor assistants.

England whistler Mark Clattenburg, who retired from Premier League duty last summer, had been included on a pre-selected group drawn up by world ruling body FIFA two years ago.

However, his money-spinning move to Saudi Arabia left no English referees on FIFA's World Cup list for the first time since before the World War II.

The referees representing UEFA-affiliated countries are from Germany, Turkey, Russia, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Serbia, Italy, Slovenia and France.

In another snub to England, globally considered the creators of the 'beautiful game', no English assistants will officiate at the competition.