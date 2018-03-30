Sculptor ridiculed for bust of Ronaldo takes another shot

The sculptor whose bust of Portugese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo drew ridicule on social media last spring has taken another shot at a bronze portrayal.

The first bust, unveiled March 2017, inspired dozens of memes disparaging its likeness to the Real Madrid striker after it was placed in Portugal's Madeira airport at a ceremony to name the airport after Ronaldo.

One year later, sculptor Emanuel Santos offered the public another tribute to the football star, this time with a "more serious" expression.

While Santos admitted being "nervous" about potential criticism of his second attempt, he stood by the original piece, saying:

"I liked the result [of the first bust] and was really proud of it. And if I had to do it again, I would make everything exactly the same."

Not all reactions to his first work were negative, and Ronaldo himself expressed praised it. It remains on permanent display outside the airport terminal entrance.