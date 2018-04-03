Juventus seeks Real revenge

Defending champion Real Madrid has a tough hurdle against Juventus in a repeat of the 2017 final, while Sevilla, the third of the Spanish contingent left in the competition, entertains German high-flyers Bayern Munich in the first legs of the Champions League quarter-finals. Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has the chance to play the same 11 against Juventus today that he fielded in the Champions League final in 2017.

Midfielder Isco was rested with a back problem in Saturday's win over Las Palmas but is back in full training and could take his place in midfield alongside with Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro. Cristiano Ronaldo was rested at the weekend but should come back in alongside Karim Benzema in attack.Sergio Ramos also missed the win over Las Palmas but is fit to come in alongside Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal and Marcelo. Only defender Nacho is doubtful after sustaining a hamstring injury.

"You will find out on Tuesday," said a cagey Zidane when asked if Gareth Bale's two-goal display against Las Palmas would make him more difficult to drop in Turin."It's important for us to go into the game off the back of a victory, but this is a different game and we will have to be at our best."

Juve is seeking to avenge the 4-1 drubbing by Real in the 2017 final and hoping to repeat the two-leg success of the 2015 semifinals, before a 3-1 defeat in the final with Barcelona. Its coach Massimiliano Allegri has defender Medhi Benatia and playmaker Miralem Pjanic suspended, while Federico Bernardeschi, Alex Sandro and Mario Mandzukic are injured.

"It will be a great evening of football," the coach said. "We need utmost focus, especially because if you lose the ball against them, three passes and they're in the penalty area."

Bayern, who can clinch their sixth successive league title Saturday, is one of the competition favorites, but Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella said, "If we play as we did against Barcelona then we have options." Bayern goes to Spain in the best of spirits on the back of a 6-0 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund. "We'll travel to Seville with the necessary confidence, but also with the knowledge that it won't be a given there," midfielder Thomas Mueller said.