Ronaldo becomes first player in Champions League history to score in 10 straight matches

After a 3-0 away win against Juventus on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, the statistics of Cristiano Ronaldo are impressive. The Portugal forward became the first player in Champions League history to score in 10 straight matches - a run that started in last year's final win over Juventus. The 33-year-old Ronaldo, who has scored the most goals in the Champions League, has netted 24 in his last 14 matches in Europe's top club competition. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has admitted his stunning bicycle kick in Real Madrid's win over Juventus on Tuesday was probably the best goal of his whole career.

Ronaldo earned a standing ovation even from the home fans at the Juventus Stadium after his acrobatic volley beat Gianluigi Buffon in the Champions League quarter-final first leg. It was one of two Ronaldo goals on the night as Real cruised to a 3-0 victory, which all-but sealed their place in the last four. Ronaldo has scored some sensational goals in his career. But the 33-year-old believes his latest goal in Turin may have trumped them all.

"This was spectacular, I jumped very high, so obviously it's a goal that stays in the memory and is surely my best goal," Ronaldo told Real Madrid TV.

"I've been looking for it for a long time but they are part of the game. It just came into my head to do it and I caught the ball well.

"Other times it has gone wrong, but you have to always try. I tried and scored a goal."