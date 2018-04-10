Talisca cannot carry Beşiktaş much longer

Since Beşiktaş won the Super League title in 2016 and became a regular in the Champions League, coach Şenol Güneş's offensive approach has undergone substantial changes.

What started off as a ground-breaking project of collective action in 2015, slowly transformed into a chaotic and more individualistic game, aimed at short-term success.

As the name suggests, an individualistic game requires talented individuals and Beşiktaş has heavily relied on Ricardo Quaresma's crosses and Anderson Talisca's finishing capabilities so far.

But since Quaresma was banned for five games, it all came down to Anderson Talisca's magic, and so far he has delivered. So, the crucial question is, can he carry Beşiktaş to the trophy?

First of all, we need to understand what kind of player Anderson Talisca is. Tall, fast, and agile, he can shoot from literally anywhere on the pitch and has great technique.

Since the day he joined the Istanbul club, it was obvious that Talisca was above Beşiktaş and Turkish League. He had the potential to play in Europe's best clubs.

Under Şenol Güneş, however, he was given a rather different role than expected. He was chosen as the target man for Ricardo Quaresma's crosses.

Normally, this would seem like a terrible waste of precious resources, since using Talisca's height may be the least effective way to utilize this player with a lot of potentials.

The reason why it does not seem like a problem is that the approach has worked fairly well for Beşiktaş as yet. Although coach Güneş could have created a much better game out of Quaresma, Babel, Negredo and Talisca, his simple crossing game has given him what he needs.

But as Beşiktaş's tragedy against Bayern Munich illustrated, the approach may not be effective against even Turkey's top team's let alone Europe's.

For instance, the Black Eagles were completely clueless against another title contender, Başakşehirspor. They could not create a single noteworthy opportunity against a team that played with 10 men for the last half an hour of the game.

In addition, the relatively weak Anatolian sides, which decided to park the bus against Beşiktaş, also posed a great problem since the Istanbul giant had no plans other than crossing the ball into the opponent's penalty box.

When the opponent is defending wholeheartedly, it is absurd to kick the ball directly into a crowded penalty box, given it is obvious nothing would of it.

As Beşiktaş's performance in the last two years have shown, as long as Talisca or Quaresma can create miracles, the issue remains undiscussed. But what would Beşiktaş do against Galatasaray, in the game which can probably decide the title this season?

Galatasaray, just like Başakşehirspor and Bayern Munich, utilizes intense pressing, something Beşiktaş is highly vulnerable to. If Beşiktaş's build-up is broken long before the ball reaches Talisca or Quaresma, what can the duo do to reverse the situation?

So far, all the teams that have managed to beat Beşiktaş played against its weakest link, the build-ups in defense. Since coach Şenol Güneş does not have a specific plan in place for circulating the ball, instead of bringing it to Quaresma and Talisca only, any team that can block Beşiktaş's defense can create great opportunities. Though Beşiktaş may seem to be doing fine at the moment, how far Talisca can carry the side remains to be seen.