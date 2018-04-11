Bursaspor fires French coach Paul Le Guen

Turkish top-flight side Bursaspor yesterday sacked their French manager Paul Le Guen after less than a year, with the team struggling in the lower half of the table.

Bursaspor, based in the major city of Bursa south of Istanbul, said in a statement that Le Guen's contract had been ended unilaterally "after all our offers for a joint agreement were rejected."

It did not give further details over the talks with Le Guen, who joined Bursaspor in June 2017 in the hope of bringing back the glory days of the club which memorably in 2010 broke the dominance of the Istanbul giants by winning the title. But Bursaspor are 13th in the Super League after a string of poor results.

A 1-0 loss to Istanbul's Kasımpaşa at the weekend likely sealed his fate. During a colourful coaching career Le Guen has won he French title three times with Lyon and also managed Paris Saint-Germain, Rangers and the national side of Oman.