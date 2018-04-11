Sevilla looks for shock comeback in Bayern Munich

As Sevilla looks to stage a comeback against Bayern Munich in the Champions League today it knows it is also playing to save their season and their coach's job. Vincenzo Montella's future will depend, in part, on the nature of his team's performance in Germany where it has to make up a 2-1 deficit in order to progress from the quarter-finals.

If they go out on the end of a thumping from the newly crowned Bundesliga champions then he will be closer to the exit than at any time since he arrived in December of last year. In the build-up to the second leg one online poll on Sevilla website Estadio Deportivo had 82 per cent of supporters voting "no" to the question: "Do you see Montella in charge next season?"

Without a place in the Champions League semi-finals for Sevilla attention will turn back on the league where Montella has failed to prevent the side almost sliding out of the European places.