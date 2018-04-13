Ünder to face Salah as Roma draws Liverpool in UEFA Champions League semifinals

Defending champions Real Madrid will play Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the Champions League while Liverpool face AS Roma.

The first legs will be played on April 24-25, with the return games on May 1-2. The final is scheduled for May 26 at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

Roma produced one of the most remarkable comebacks in Champions League history to knock out Lionel Messi's Barcelona with a 3-0 victory in the Italian capital that gave them an unexpected win on away goals over the two legs.

Liverpool beat runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate to set up their meeting with Roma, a repeat of the 1984 European Cup final that the English side won on penalties.

Seen as one of the favorites in this year's championship, AS Roma's Turkish star Cengiz Ünder won the club's Volvo Player of the Month award for February after a stellar spell in Serie A and the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Real will go to Bayern's Allianz Arena for the first leg while Liverpool will host Roma at Anfield in their first match, after Friday's draw.

Real, who have won the competition 12 times, reached the semifinals by fighting off a remarkable Juventus comeback before Ronaldo scored a late penalty to give them a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Bundesliga champions Bayern, who named Niko Kovac as their next coach minutes before the draw, eased past Sevilla in their quarterfinal.

Bayern and Madrid, who have a combined 17 European titles, have never met in the final but this will be their seventh semifinal meeting in the 63-year-old competition.