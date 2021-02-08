Surfing culture booms in Senegal's Dakar

Surfing and surf culture have exploded in recent years in Dakar, where a very tight-knit community focuses on bringing up the next generations of Senegalese surfers. As more Senegalese surfers find sponsors and global recognition, the younger surfers see what is possible and push harder than ever to get there.

Surfers of the "Black girls surf" training program make their way to the famous wave, Ngor Right, in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 28, 2021.

AFP Photo