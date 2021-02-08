Daily Sabah logo

Surfing culture booms in Senegal's Dakar

by French Press Agency - AFP Feb 08, 2021 1:39 pm +03 +03:00

Surfing and surf culture have exploded in recent years in Dakar, where a very tight-knit community focuses on bringing up the next generations of Senegalese surfers. As more Senegalese surfers find sponsors and global recognition, the younger surfers see what is possible and push harder than ever to get there.

Surfers of the "Black girls surf" training program make their way to the famous wave, Ngor Right, in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 28, 2021.

AFP Photo

Surfboard shaper Pape Diouf sands a board into shape in Dakar, Senegal, Feb. 1, 2021.

AFP Photo

Surfers take a break in the sun at the popular Vivier waves in Dakar, Senegal, Feb. 4, 2021.

AFP Photo

Young surfers perform exercises during a surf training session in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 22, 2021.

AFP Photo

Professional surfer Khadjou Sambe adjusts her wet suits before paddling out at the famous Ngor Right wave in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 28, 2021.

AFP Photo

Surfboard shaper Pape Diouf sands a board into shape in Dakar, Senegal, Feb. 1, 2021.

AFP Photo

A surfer jumps in the water at the popular Vivier Left wave in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 20, 2021.

AFP Photo

Young surfer Djibril poses for a portrait on Ngor Island in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 28, 2021.

AFP Photo

A surfer repairs a surf board for a client in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

A young surfer puts on his jewelry after a surf session at Ngor Island in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 28, 2021.

AFP Photo

Up and coming surfers make their way to a surf training session in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 22, 2021.

AFP Photo

A young surfer, Ismaila Samb, strengthens his legs during a surf training session in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 22, 2021.

AFP Photo

A surfer puts on his wetsuit before paddling out in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 20, 2021.

AFP Photo

A group of friends and surfers share a local dish called thieboudienne in front of the popular Secret Spot wave in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

Pro surfer and champion Cherif Fall gets his board vertical while performing a maneuver at the Vivier right wave in Dakar, Senegal, Feb. 4, 2021.

AFP Photo

A surfer stretches next to his board before paddling out at the popular Secret Spot wave in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 29, 2021.

AFP Photo

Surfers make their way into the water at the Secret Spot wave in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 20, 2021.

AFP Photo

A young fruit seller looks out at surfers in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 20, 2021.

AFP Photo

A young surfer carries his board as he walks past a house on Ngor Island in Dakar, Senegal, Jan. 28, 2021.

AFP Photo

A young surfer, Ismaila Samb, preforms a snap maneuver at the Vivier Left wave in Dakar, Senegal, Feb. 4, 2021.

AFP Photo

