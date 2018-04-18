Champion Manchester City players dominate PFA Team of the Year

Players from newly-crowned English Premier League champions Manchester City dominated the Professional Footballers' Association's (PFA) Team of the Year announced on Wednesday, occupying five out of 11 spots.

City defenders Kyle Walker and Nicolas Otamendi, midfielders David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne as well as all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero were named in the side.

Tottenham were the only other team to have more than one representative, boasting three players in defender Jan Vertonghen, midfielder Christian Eriksen and striker Harry Kane.

Manchester United's only inclusion was goalkeeper David de Gea, while left-back Marcos Alonso was the sole player from dethroned champions Chelsea.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who has 40 goals across all competitions this season and was nominated for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award, also made the team.

PFA Team of the Year: David de Gea, Kyle Walker, Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Alonso, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero.