Football miracle brings joy to war-torn Yemenis

A miracle winning streak has propelled Yemen's senior and youth football teams to the Asian Cup, catching the war-torn nation's attention and offering a common goal to a divided country. Qualification is a first ever for the senior team, currently based in Qatar, and a rare achievement for the under-16s who still train in Yemen.

"Qualification has brought Yemenis together - they're doing us proud," said Ahmed Sabahi, a fan in the southern port city of Aden.

"All Yemenis are behind their team," he said.

Yemen's war pitting pro-government forces supported by a Saudi-led coalition against Iran-backed Shiite Huthi rebels entered its fourth year in March. The conflict has left nearly 10,000 people dead, tens of thousands wounded and created what the United Nations says is the world's worst humanitarian crisis, rife with once forgotten diseases like cholera and diphtheria.

"We hope the team will honor Yemen and give Yemenis some relief," Sabahi said. The senior team beat Nepal 2-1 on March 27, reaching the 2019 AFC Asian Cup to be contested in January and February in the Emirates, for the first time in Yemen's history. The U-16 tournament is to take place in Malaysia in September-October. To build the youth team, selectors travelled the length of the country, including war zones and sectors controlled by rival factions. Ranked 125 in the world by the sport's governing body FIFA, Yemen's senior team has never won a single match in the Gulf Cup against its neighbors since the competition was launched in 1970.

Yemen's media used to congratulate the team for an "honorable defeat" if they avoided a hammering. Asian Cup qualification was hailed as nothing less than a "miracle".

Paradoxically, Yemeni football has benefited from the war, with senior players relocated to a training camp in Qatar, which has the most up-to-date facilities as it builds up to hosting the 2022 World Cup. Abd al-Salam al-Saadi, a coach in Sanaa, sees another key factor: "The players have not been drawn into politics."

Yemen's war has left infrastructure, homes, schools and ports in ruins. Dozens of stadiums have been bombed or turned into military camps for various armed factions. For football fans back home, Yemen's successful qualification offers a glimmer of hope and a distraction from everyday life in what was the Arab world's poorest country even before the war. It has "helped put a smile on the face of Yemeni youths, who need reasons to be happy and to forget", said Saleh Hanash, another fan in Aden. More than half of Yemen's 27-million-population are aged under 18. After a three-year hiatus, football is making a return to Aden, which Yemen's internationally recognized government has declared its provisional capital while Sanaa remains in rebel hands. The national league has been suspended but football matches are being played in the southern port city, with local tournaments organized between districts.