Beşiktaş coach suffers head injury after brawl in suspended Istanbul derby with Fenerbahçe

Beşiktaş coach Şenol Güneş suffered a head injury from an object thrown by Fenerbahçe fans during a brawl that caused the Turkish Cup semi-final second leg match to be suspended Thursday in Istanbul.

Fenerbahçe fans started to throw objects onto the pitch after an argument with visiting team players on the bench around the 50th minute of the goalless match.

Beşiktaş side immediately fled to the changing room after their coach Şenol Güneş was hit by an object from the rival team's fans.

Güneş was immediately taken to a hospital and received five stitches after the head injury, the football club said.

The Turkish FA will decide when and how the match should be played again, probably behind closed doors.