Spor Toto Super League game week 30 kicks off today as Medipol Başakşehir hosts Kayserispor at Istanbul's Fatih Terim Stadium.

Başakşehir, currently placed second with 59 points will be looking for a win and hope for a Galatasaray defeat later Saturday, so it can climb back to the top spot.

Kayserispor, on the other hand, will also be out for a win to move up from its current sixth position.