Broadcasters cut out Mo Salah prostrating during goal celebration against Roma

Directors cut out a part of Mohammed Salah's goal celebration during the live broadcast of the Champions League semifinal tie, in which his Liverpool hosted Italian side Roma on Tuesday.

As social media users noticed, the part that was cut out showed Salah performing sujood, or prostrating in Muslim prayer. The viewers were only shown Salah starting to go down to the ground and already up, seeing fans celebrating in between.

After each goal he scores, the Egyptian striker drops down into sujood, which now became his trademark move.

It remains unclear whether the sujood part was left out intentionally.

Amid rising Islamophobia in the United Kingdom, Salah has been something of goodwill ambassador for Muslims in the country.

He even inspired a positive chant in the country, where football fans are famous for their often racist and xenophobic chants.

"If he's good enough for you/He's good enough for me/If he scores another few/Then I'll be Muslim too," the chant says and ends with the words: "He's sitting in the mosque/That's where I want to be."

Salah has been lethal in front of goal this season, scoring 43 goals across all competitions. He also set up 15 goals for his teammates.

The Egyptian, who was named the PFA Player of the Years last week, is the English Premier League's top scorer at the moment with 31 goals.