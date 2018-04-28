Corrupted morals of Turkish Football

After the Turkish Cup semifinal second leg between Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş was abandoned at the 57th minute due to crowd disturbance, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) ruled that the remaining of the match would be played on May 3.

While both sides expected TFF would award them a win, the decision seems to have angered only Beşiktaş, which has decided to not play the remaining of the game.

Throughout the whole week, there were conspiracy theories all around. While some claimed the situation was not so bad and the referee did not have to leave the pitch, others went as far as saying Beşiktaş coach Şenol Güneş was faking a head injury in order to get the game abandoned.

Nevertheless, the truth is Fenerbahçe fans flung objects from the stands at players and the technical crew and no one should be forced to play under this kind of condition.

ebunking the conspiracy theories, which apparently did their job and influenced TFF's decision. The most popular theory, pushed by Fenerbahçe coach Aykut Kocaman and Chairman Aziz Yıldırım, was that Beşiktaş coach Şenol Güneş faked his head injury.

Now, aside from the fact that the person in question is Turkey's most respected coaches, how would they explain the stitches on Güneş's head? Would it sound appropriate to claim that Güneş forced his doctors to suture his head to make his injury look more serious? Or, do these people expect someone to die from blood loss in order to be convinced that the conditions were not appropriate for a game? This theory is the manifestation of the violent hooligan culture prevalent in Turkish football.

On the other hand, let's say Güneş faked his head injury and was not bleeding, does this mean that we have to accept the systematic violence by fans that terrorize Turkey's football fields? In which other European country players cannot take corner kicks because of the projectiles thrown from the stands? Since when did Turkish football become a mix of football and martial arts? Get a hold of yourself gentlemen, in any way you look at this case, all of the conspiracy theories only show how deeply corrupted our morals are.

Another subject of the disputes, other than conspiracy theories, was referee Mete Kalkavan. Thankfully, the conspiracy theorists of Turkish football decided to let him pass without being harassed this time, but of course, it is unthinkable that they would say absolutely nothing.

The main criticism against Kalkavan was that he responded to his observer's call and went to the locker rooms to check Beşiktaş coach Şenol Güneş's situation. According to his critics, he should have stayed on the pitch and sent one of his assistants to check Güneş, so he could have continued the game.

Now, it is painful to deal with so many logical fallacies in these comments, but someone has to do it. Firstly, what is wrong with Kalkavan listening to his observer? An observer is sent by the TFF to report on the referee's performance in a particular game. So the observer is a qualified member of the referee team, whose words should be listened to.

Secondly, a referee who decides to go to the locker room may very well decide to come back. The reason why Kalkavan abandoned the game was that the situation was out of control and the players' well-being was under threat. Even though Kalkavan's critics may say that he should have normalized the hooligan culture and continued the game, he made the right decision.

I do not know whether the people behind these violent events were organized or not, but I know that they are not the first or won't be the last. Since we glorify the violent, macho and toxic hooligan culture, it will be prevalent in Turkish football and lead to many more matches like this.

So, rather than focusing on conspiracy theories or justifications for the systematic violence in Turkish football, we should focus on how we can destroy this and establish a peaceful and respectful footballing culture.