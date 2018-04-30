Turkey's Cüneyt Çakır to officiate Real-Bayern clash

Veteran Turkish referee Cüneyt Çakır will officiate the second leg of the Champions League semifinals between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich Tuesday.

This will be the fifth Champions League semifinals under his belt. Çakır has officiated international games since 2007 and is also set to officiate in the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

He has so far officiated eight Real Madrid games so far, of which the Spanish side won four while suffering two defeats and two ended in stalemates.

Çakır will be assisted by Turkey's Bahattin Duran and Tarık Ongun.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane called on his club's supporters to be at their noisiest against Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu Tuesday, as the Spanish side aim to reach the Champions League final for the third year in a row.

Real rode its luck in the Allianz Arena and lead 2-1 in the semifinal tie after grabbing a crucial victory in the first leg and Zidane expects another demanding game from the Bundesliga champion in the return fixture.

Double Champions League holder Madrid was also ahead of Bayern by the same scoreline in last year's quarterfinal but lost the return leg 2-1 at the Bernabeu and needed extra time to finally knock the Germans out.