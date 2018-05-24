Arda Turan’s ban for attacking Turkish referee reduced to 10 matches

The Turkish Football Federation's (TFF) Arbitration Board on Thursday reduced Medipol Başakşehir midfielder Arda Turan's ban from 16 matches to 10.

His 39,000 Turkish lira ($9,200) fine, however, was kept in place, according to the board's statement.

Earlier this month, the Professional Football Discipline Board (PFDK) banned Turan on charges of actions against sportsmanship over his attack on a referee.

During the May 8 tie against Sivasspor, Turan hit, insulted and threatened the match officials.

In the final moments of the tied game, the assistant referee awarded Sivasspor a throw-in. Turan felt this decision against him was unfair and marched up to the official, remonstrating in his face and then shoving him firmly back with both hands. Turan was then given an instant red card by the match referee and could be seen continuing to rant as he marched off the pitch.

Turan joined Başakşehir this season on loan from Barcelona, where he had largely endured an unhappy spell on the bench after joining from Atletico Madrid.