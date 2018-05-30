Liverpool agrees to sign Monaco's Fabinho

Liverpool has agreed to sign Monaco midfielder Fabinho on a long-term contract, the Premier League club announced on Monday.The Brazil international will officially join the Champions League finalists on July 1 in a deal UK media reported to be worth more than $60 million. "This is something that I always wanted – this is a giant of a team," the 24-year-old told the club's website. "A football club of this size coming after my services, I didn't have to think that much about coming over." Fabinho scored 29 goals in 225 games over five seasons in Monaco. He could replace Emre Can, who has been linked with a move to Juventus after rejecting a new contract at Anfield.