Zidane announces resignation from Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Thursday announced his resignation from the club, days after leading the Spanish giants to the third consecutive Champions League title.

"I have taken the decision to not continue next year as Real Madrid coach. After three years I need another discourse, another method of working," he told a hastily convened press conference.

Zidane said he felt it was the right moment for him and for the club to make a change.

Zidane won nine titles as Madrid's coach, including the three Champions Leagues, one Spanish League, one Spanish Super Cup, two UEFA Super Cups and two Club World Cups.

The 45-year-old Zidane was hired in January 2016 for what was his first major head-coaching job. The former star player arrived surrounded by doubts because of his lack of coaching experience but quickly surpassed expectations.