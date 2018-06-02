10-man Turkey snags 2-2 draw against Tunisia in Geneva friendly

Turkey netted a last-gasp equalizer against Tunisia on Friday despite playing down a man, setting the score at 2-2 draw in a World Cup warmup friendly match.

Four days after producing a two-goal comeback against Euro 2016 champion Portugal, Tunisia went behind to Turkey captain Cenk Tosun's 54th-minute penalty.

Anice Badri fired in a rising half-volley from 20 meters (yards) to equalize two minutes later before Tosun was shown a red card after leaving the pitch to argue with fans.

Tunisia captain Ferjani Sassi put his side ahead in the 79th minute when his low shot went in off goalkeeper Serkan Kirintili's right-hand post.

Turkey then leveled in the 90th minute when Çağlar Söyüncü scored from close range following a quickly-taken free kick, a goal that sparked a pitch invasion by its fans.

Tunisia will open its World Cup Group G program against England on June 18 before going on to play Belgium and Panama.

In other matches Friday, Australia beat the Czech Republic 4-0 and France defeated Italy 3-1.

Turkey and Tunisia have met each other 11 times, with the former winning on eight occasions. The other three matches ended in draws.

Turkey advanced to the finals of the FIFA World Cup on two occasions in 1954 and 2002 and finished ninth and third respectively. Turkey's dreams of participating in the 2018 World Cup were crushed after it had suffered a 3-0 defeat against Iceland last October.