Saudi national team lands safely despite plane wing catching fire

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation said on Monday its national soccer team landed safely in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don after what it described as a minor technical fault in one of the engines.

Videos shared on social media appeared to show the Airbus A319-100 with its wing on fire while it was in the air, after departing from Moscow.

"All the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed," the federation said a statement on Twitter.

The team posted photos of the players exiting the plane and smiling Monday night but did not release further details of the engine problem.

Saudi Arabia faces Uruguay on Wednesday for its second Group A matchup after a stunning shutout loss to Russia on the opening day of the World Cup. Uruguay edged Egypt 1-0 in its first game in Group A.