Sweden beats South Korea thanks to video-reviewed penalty

Demoralized by racist attacks on team members, Germany loses 1-0 to Mexico

Sweden beat South Korea 1-0 at the World Cup on Monday through a penalty by captain Andreas Granqvist following a video review.

Granqvist slid his penalty kick into the bottom right corner to see Sweden home in its first World Cup game since 2006.

He only got the chance after referee Joel Aguilar used the replay technology to decide whether South Korea substitute Kim Min-woo had fouled Viktor Claesson in the area. The ref had initially waved play on.

Kim had tripped Claesson, though, and Granqvist released the frustration for the Swedes in Nizhny Novgorod with the 65th-minute goal from the spot.





Before that, Sweden controlled the game and showed most of the attacking intent.

South Korea had the chance to level in injury time but Hwang Hee-chan put a header wide from in front of goal.

The game was the second in Group F after Mexico surprised defending champion Germany 1-0 on Sunday. Sweden plays Germany next, while Mexico play South Korea.