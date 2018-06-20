   
FOOTBALL
Uruguay beats Saudi Arabia, advancing to World Cup playoffs

ISTANBUL
Uruguay nation team players celebrate a goal during the 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, June 20, 2018. (AFP Photo)
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez scored in the 23rd minute to secure his side's 1-0 victory against Saudi Arabia in their Group A game at Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday.

Suarez scored the winning goal in his 100th international appearance for Uruguay, knocking in a corner kick from Carlos Sanchez

It was the Barcelona striker's 52nd goal for his country in that century of games.

Besides scoring, Suarez led his team with a hard-working performance. He fell back to defend and raced forward on the counterattack.

Uruguay and Russia both have six points from their opening two matches, putting them into the round of 16. They will face each other on Monday in Samara with first place in Group A on the line.

