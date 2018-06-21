Australia draws Denmark due to another VAR-awarded penalty

Denmark and Australia draw 1-1 on Thursday in Samara due to first half goal from Cristian Eriksen and Mile Jedinak.

Eriksen scored from close range in the 7th minute to give Demark a 1-0 lead.

Jedinak's penalty came after video replay determined a hand ball in the box for Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen — a call that the Danish players pleaded against.

The match was considered a must-win for Australia, the lowest-ranked team in Group C. The Socceroos dropped their opener 2-1 to France — Jedinak also scored from the spot in that game. Denmark is coming off a 1-0 victory over Peru in its opener.